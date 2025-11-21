Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. $SLDE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slide Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000.

SLDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Slide Insurance from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Slide Insurance from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of SLDE opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $265.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.36 million.

Slide Insurance announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

