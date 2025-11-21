EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.6429.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 4th.

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,487.17. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,100 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 124,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $51.32 on Friday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.78 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 28.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.59%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

