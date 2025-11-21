Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EW FY2025 Earnings

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

EW opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,725.84. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,265.10. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $580,640,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,129,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $714,006,000 after buying an additional 4,805,819 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,881,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,584,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,318,000 after buying an additional 4,108,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 127.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,895,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,908 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

