Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.6667.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday. DOWLING & PARTN cut Essent Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.84 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 243,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,796,495. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,479 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $746,135.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 196,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,930. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 17,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,460 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at about $890,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 1,036.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

