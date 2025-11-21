Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.17% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

