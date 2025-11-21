Fielder Capital Group LLC Sells 3,306 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fielder Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.0% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.21.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.44 and its 200 day moving average is $167.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

