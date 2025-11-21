Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 321,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 134,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,051,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,495,000 after buying an additional 145,587 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 84,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,309.24. This represents a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

