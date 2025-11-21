Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 822 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.0% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $266.25 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $277.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.74 and its 200-day moving average is $228.42.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
