First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 330 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,961 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.0% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 33,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,164,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $255,540,000 after purchasing an additional 93,245 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 529,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $115,769,000 after purchasing an additional 115,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,215. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $217.14 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Rothschild Redb cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

