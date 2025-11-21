First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.5714.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIBK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 244,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,491.40. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 13,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $440,114.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 959,109 shares in the company, valued at $30,777,807.81. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,583. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $596,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 18.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 419,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 66,018 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 556,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.83. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.71 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.04%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.32%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

