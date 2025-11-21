First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF $HISF Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 58,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HISF opened at $45.21 on Friday. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
