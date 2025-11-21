FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.19. 158,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 405,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $50,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

