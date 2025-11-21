Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.01. 30,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 56,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
