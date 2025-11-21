Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortuna Mining from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Fortuna Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Fortuna Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. Fortuna Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 14.36%.The firm had revenue of $246.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 198,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Mining by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 145,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 62,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 37,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

