Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BXP by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in BXP by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 114,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BXP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BXP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of BXP by 801.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at BXP
In other BXP news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $970,947.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,191.82. The trade was a 59.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,215,198.46. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BXP
BXP Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. BXP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $84.75.
BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.
BXP Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.47%.
BXP Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BXP
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.