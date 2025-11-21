Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Get BXP alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BXP by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in BXP by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 114,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BXP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BXP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of BXP by 801.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In other BXP news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $970,947.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,191.82. The trade was a 59.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,215,198.46. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BXP from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BXP from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BXP in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of BXP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

BXP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. BXP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $84.75.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

BXP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.47%.

BXP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.