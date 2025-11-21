Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,594 NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYI. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 215.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SPYI opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $52.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.