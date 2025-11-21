Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $291,000 in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in JD.com by 158.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in JD.com by 3,451.8% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Nomura cut their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded JD.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 10th. Arete raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of JD stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

