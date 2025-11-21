Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk $TTD

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,029,000. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 552,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,757,000 after purchasing an additional 134,620 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $8,246,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ TTD opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

