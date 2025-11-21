Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,621 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,621 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in SLB by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SLB by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SLB by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild Redb raised SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

NYSE SLB opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. SLB Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,412,927.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 175,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,607.50. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 138,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

