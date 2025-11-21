Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Dell Technologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $1,003,335.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $80,739,838.52. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $117.44 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $168.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.