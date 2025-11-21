Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also offers consulting services; and tourism services, including travel agency services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.
