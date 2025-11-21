FY2025 Earnings Estimate for PCRX Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 18.08%.The firm had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCRX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $980.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $95,396.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 178,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,861.03. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $420,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 50.8% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 49.7% during the third quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,613,000 after acquiring an additional 897,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 232,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 126,152 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.