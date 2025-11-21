FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Issued By Desjardins

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.85. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STN. Wall Street Zen cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE STN opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stantec has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $114.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Stantec by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stantec by 423.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

