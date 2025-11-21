FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:ONC Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

ONC opened at C$14.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.80. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

