FY2025 Earnings Forecast for IPSC Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Century Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IPSC. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.