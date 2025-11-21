FY2025 Earnings Forecast for MDA Space Issued By Cormark

Get MDA Space alerts:

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for MDA Space in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for MDA Space’s FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. MDA Space had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of C$409.80 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MDA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MDA Space from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on MDA Space from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of MDA Space and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Canada raised shares of MDA Space to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.89.

MDA stock opened at C$22.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. MDA Space has a 52-week low of C$19.96 and a 52-week high of C$48.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.15.

In other news, insider Guillaume Lavoie acquired 1,220 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,370.20. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,697.42. This trade represents a 36.51% increase in their position. Also, Director Brendan Paddick sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.09, for a total value of C$2,452,727.36. Following the sale, the director owned 1,181,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53,290,596.72. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

