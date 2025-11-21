FY2025 Earnings Forecast for OTCMKTS:NOPMF Issued By Cormark

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Neo Performance Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Neo Performance Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of NOPMF opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $470.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

About Neo Performance Materials

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.