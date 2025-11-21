FY2025 EPS Estimate for Stardust Power Decreased by Analyst

Get Stardust Power alerts:

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stardust Power in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.36). The consensus estimate for Stardust Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Stardust Power’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SDST. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stardust Power to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stardust Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Stardust Power Stock Performance

Stardust Power stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. Stardust Power has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $75.00.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23).

Institutional Trading of Stardust Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stardust Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stardust Power during the first quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Stardust Power in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stardust Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stardust Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stardust Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.