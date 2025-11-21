FY2025 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com Lifted by Zacks Research

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $7.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.69. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.70.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $217.14 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,215 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

