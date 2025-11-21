FY2025 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for AutoCanada in a report issued on Sunday, November 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.14.

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of ACQ opened at C$20.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$464.75 million, a P/E ratio of -50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.37. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$14.03 and a 1 year high of C$35.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.