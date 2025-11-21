FY2025 EPS Estimates for Bit Digital Raised by HC Wainwright

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bit Digital in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bit Digital from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on Bit Digital in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bit Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

BTBT opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $663.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 4.79.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.54 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 127.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 2,892.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

