FY2025 EPS Estimates for Corning Lifted by Zacks Research

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Corning has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $92.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,637,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $1,906,486.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,008.75. The trade was a 23.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $1,104,488.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,872.72. This trade represents a 70.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.