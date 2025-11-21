FY2025 EPS Estimates for CVE:HAM Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Get Highwood Asset Management alerts:

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Highwood Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Highwood Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.

Shares of Highwood Asset Management stock opened at C$4.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.25. Highwood Asset Management has a 12 month low of C$4.40 and a 12 month high of C$6.38.

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

