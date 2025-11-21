FY2025 EPS Estimates for Defiance Silver Lowered by B. Riley

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Defiance Silver in a research report issued on Monday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39.

Defiance Silver Stock Down 2.8%

CVE DEF opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. Defiance Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$63.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.