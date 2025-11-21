FY2025 EPS Estimates for Defiance Silver Raised by Analyst

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Defiance Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Defiance Silver’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Defiance Silver Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of DEF stock opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.70 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.41. Defiance Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.34.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

