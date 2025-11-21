FY2025 EPS Estimates for ENSC Reduced by Zacks Small Cap

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ensysce Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.73) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.68). The consensus estimate for Ensysce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($8.33) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Ensysce Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.44). Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.47% and a negative return on equity of 437.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENSC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ensysce Biosciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on ENSC

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Down 12.0%

Shares of ENSC opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.14. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Institutional Trading of Ensysce Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSC. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences by 49.4% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ensysce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.