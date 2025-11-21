FY2025 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Cut by Desjardins

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Fiera Capital in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 16th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of C$167.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSZ

Fiera Capital Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$641.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$5.50 and a 1 year high of C$10.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.39.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.