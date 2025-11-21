FY2025 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Lifted by Zacks Research

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flowserve in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.31. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

FLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flowserve from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

FLS stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12. Flowserve has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.66%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS.

In other Flowserve news, insider Susan Claire Hudson sold 10,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $746,796.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,589 shares in the company, valued at $461,295.89. The trade was a 61.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lamar L. Duhon sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $111,841.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,713.16. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 59,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,578 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Flowserve by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,856,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,185,000 after buying an additional 248,273 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 104.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,406 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter worth approximately $223,561,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Flowserve by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,146,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,284 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,648,000 after purchasing an additional 290,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

