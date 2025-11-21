FY2025 EPS Estimates for George Weston Raised by Desjardins

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for George Weston in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 16th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.31. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $101.67 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for George Weston’s current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s FY2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.07%.The business had revenue of C$19.55 billion for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on George Weston from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$105.33 to C$107.67 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.39.

George Weston Stock Performance

TSE:WN opened at C$95.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.47. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$71.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$86.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$88.22.

About George Weston

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

