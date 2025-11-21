FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Decreased by Zacks Research

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Hilltop in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Hilltop Stock Performance

NYSE:HTH opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.91. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, Chairman Jonathan S. Sobel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.36 per share, with a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,889.44. The trade was a 8.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 584.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 141.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.