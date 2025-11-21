FY2025 EPS Estimates for Neurogene Raised by HC Wainwright

Get Neurogene alerts:

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Neurogene in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.13) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.45). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.34) EPS.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.27.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NGNE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Neurogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Neurogene Trading Down 2.8%

NGNE stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Neurogene has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $37.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $316.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurogene

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Neurogene by 120.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,486,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after buying an additional 811,750 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 3rd quarter worth $12,114,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurogene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 595,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 55.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 167,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 59,479 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 141.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 151,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 88,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Neurogene

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

