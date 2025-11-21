FY2025 EPS Estimates for NextCure Increased by HC Wainwright

Get NextCure alerts:

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextCure in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.93) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.72). The consensus estimate for NextCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NextCure’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($8.81) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.34) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NextCure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.06) by $0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextCure stock. Cable Car Capital LP grew its stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,040 shares during the quarter. Cable Car Capital LP owned 28.29% of NextCure worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

