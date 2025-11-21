FY2025 EPS Estimates for Novanta Reduced by William Blair

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Novanta in a research report issued on Monday, November 17th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. The consensus estimate for Novanta’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Novanta from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $175.83.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $247.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.240-3.300 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.930 EPS.

Novanta declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,153,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Novanta by 1,114.5% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 391,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after buying an additional 358,941 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Novanta by 101.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 627,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,803,000 after buying an additional 315,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth $29,982,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth $21,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

