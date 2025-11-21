FY2025 EPS Estimates for O-I Glass Raised by Zacks Research

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for O-I Glass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 194.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,939,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,033,000 after buying an additional 5,244,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,384 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,496,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,287,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 1,043.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 980,758 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

