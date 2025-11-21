FY2025 EPS Estimates for Onto Innovation Boosted by Analyst

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.95. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day moving average is $111.59. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.23 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 37.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 29.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.