FY2025 EPS Estimates for Onto Innovation Raised by B. Riley

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $4.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.93. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.23 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ONTO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.59. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $228.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2,061.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

