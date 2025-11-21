FY2025 EPS Estimates for Palomar Increased by Zacks Research

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $7.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.66. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLMR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Palomar Stock Performance

PLMR stock opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.25. Palomar has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Palomar had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $65.74 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $100,752.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,897.44. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $67,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 59,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,682,858.04. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,471. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 210.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 1,970.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

