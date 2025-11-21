FY2025 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Reduced by Analyst

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued on Sunday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.41 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 292.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. Plug Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.10 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.42.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abel Hall LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 31.7% during the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plug Power news, EVP Benjamin Haycraft sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 467,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,342.36. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

