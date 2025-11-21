FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Raised by Zacks Research

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sealed Air in a report released on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.46 EPS.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $964,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,169,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Sig Brokerage LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.
Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
