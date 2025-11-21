FY2025 EPS Estimates for Stantec Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.91. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on STN. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.51.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Stantec by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,049,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,958,000 after buying an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 6.7% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 781,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,777,000 after buying an additional 48,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

